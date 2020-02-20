Below normal temperatures continue despite the return of some sunshine

Look for sunshine to return with cool days and cold nights ahead. Normal temperatures return by the end of the weekend. Rain returns late Sunday into Monday morning. Much of next week looking dry!

Thursday finally saw the end of the rain across the ArkLaTex. Clouds have begun to decrease over parts of the area. That trend will continue Thursday night as colder and drier air moves into our area. Look for lows Friday morning to dip below freezing for all of the area. Temperatures Friday will be a little bit warmer thanks to some sunshine but will remain well below normal. Look for highs to mainly be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday night will probably be the coldest night in the week ahead. The combination of very dry air, a clear sky, and calm will allow lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s.

The weekend will begin with sunshine Saturday morning. Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon as another disturbance approaches the area. This disturbance will bring a chance for a few showers to the area that could begin as soon as late Sunday afternoon. Most of the rain with this system will hold off until Sunday night. We will see dry conditions for the Krewe of Gemini parade Saturday evening. It is possible that we could finish the Krewe of Highland parade Sunday afternoon before the rain begins, but be prepared for the possibility of a little light rain. Temperatures will begin to warm up this weekend. Look for highs Saturday to be in the low to mid 50s Highs Sunday will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s.

That warming trend will continue across the ArkLaTex through Tuesday. Look for highs to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will move through the area Tuesday night. This front will not have much moisture to work with, consequently, rain chances look to be rather low.

The rest of next week should be dry and cool behind the cold front. We will likely see plenty of sunshine from Wednesday into next weekend. HIghs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will return to the upper 20s to low 30s. Models are split on what might happen as we move into the month of March. It is possible that the streak of dry weather could continue well into the following week.

–Todd Warren

