Below normal temperatures to hang around for a few days..more strong to severe storms possible late next weekend

A quiet weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex for most of the next week. Expect below-normal temperatures to stick around throught Thursday. Our next best chance for more rain will likely hold off until the end of the weekend strong to severe thunderstorms return.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day for most of the area for most of the day. Much cooler temperatures settled into the area behind the storm system that brought yesterday’s severe storms. Look for that chilly air to stick around for the next few days. We will be watching a weak disturbance that will likely produce quite a few clouds through Tuesday. With a mix of those clouds and some sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will begin in the upper 30s to low 40s. Daytime highs will range from the middle 50s north to the middle 60s south.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday with chilly temperatures for this time of year. Our coldest morning will likely be Wednesday morning when temperatures will dip into the 30s for much of the area. Daytime highs Wednesday will start a warming trend as we warm to the low to middle 60s. Thursday will begin with temperatures in the low to middle 40s. We’ll see daytime highs Thursday afternoon in the upper 60s to low 70s.

As warmer and more moist air begins to return Friday, look for more clouds to mix in with a little bit of sunshine. We likely will stay dry Friday but expect a chance for a shower to return to the forecast starting Saturday. That chance will increase with a good chance for thunderstorms an maybe some severe weather for Sunday. Models indicate that another couple of inches of rain should be expected Sunday through Sunday night. Highs this weekend will likely be in the low to middle 70s. Lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

Next week will likely begin with dry conditions and the resumption of the warming trend. Highs could return to the 80s by the middle of next week.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.