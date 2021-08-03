Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Below normal temperatures until the weekend leads to persistent heat next week

Drier air will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few days with below-normal temperatures. Upper-level high pressure settles in by the weekend beginning another extended period of hot, humid, and mainly dry weather.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began with a few 60s over the northern edge of the area.  Most of the ArkLaTex saw overnight lows in the low to middle 70s.  Temperatures this afternoon were warmer than yesterday as we have returned to the upper 80s to lower 90s.  These readings are still more than five degrees below normal.  We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Wednesday.  Humidity levels will stay below normal with lows Wednesday morning in the 60s and lower 70s.  Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Futurecast indicates that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky around the area Tuesday night.  Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with more clouds over the northwestern half of the area.  Rain is looking very unlikely.  We will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night.  That will lead to lots of sunshine Thursday.  Temperatures will begin to slowly warm up during the workweek.  Highs will return to the low to middle 90s.  Overnight lows will warm into the low to middle 70s.

Upper-level high pressure will spread over the southern half of the country by the weekend.  This will pretty much eliminate any chance for rain across the ArkLaTex.  It will also bring the return of slightly above normal temperatures.  Look for daytime highs this weekend to warm into the middle 90s.  Overnight lows will warm into the middle 70s.  This ridge will stick around through all of next week. Most of this period will be dry.  It is possible that we could see a few pop-up storms by the end of next week.  Highs next week could soar into the upper 90s at times.  Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s.

–Todd Warren

