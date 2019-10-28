Beneficial rain to increase Tuesday and Wednesday with..freezing temperatures possible Friday morning

Showers and thunderstorms to increase Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Severe weather looks possible but the risk is rather low. Most of the area can expect at least one inch of rain. Coldest air of the season still schedule for the end of the workweek.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain was hard to find as temperatures stuggled to make it into the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will slowly approach the area in the next few days and will begin to bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Look for the rain to be most widespread from late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. That rain could be heavy at times as most models indicate that one to over two inches of rain will be possible during the middle of the work week.

The severe weather risk with this system is looking low, but can’t totally be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a ‘marginal’ risk for a severe storm or two mainly over the southeast half of the area where temperatures will be a little warmer. Wind will probably be the biggest concern with large hail in spots also possible.

It looks like the rain threat will end Thursday morning and conditions should be dry for Halloween festivities Thursday evening. However, expect some rather chilly temperatures. We will likely see highs Thursday in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 40s during the evening. Parts of the area should prepare for the possibility of some frost and possible freezing temperatures for Thursday and possibly Friday night. Lows will likely dip into the low to mid-30s.

Once the sunshine returns late Thursday or Friday, expect it to stick around through the weekend and into next week. We will see a slow warming trend with lows in the 30s this weekend and highs in the 50s and 60s. We should see lows return to the 50s and highs to near 70 by the middle of next week. Our next shot for some rain may hold off until the end of next week. Check back to this article this evening at around 8:30 pm for my nightly live weather update that will include the latest on Wednesday’s possible thunderstorms and the lates 16-day ‘grain of salt’ outlook.

