Best setting for your central air conditioning

Utility bills typically shoot up in the summer as homeowners crank up their central air conditioning.

So what is the best setting for your central AC? That depends on whether you care more about keeping cool or keeping your utility bill in check.

According to consumerreports.org, Energy Star recommends that for optimal cooling and energy efficiency, the coolest you should keep your house is 78° F—and that’s only when you’re at home and awake.

If you aren’t comfortable at 78° F, lower the temperature a degree at a time and let your system reach the new setting before ratcheting it down further.

