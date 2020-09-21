Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Beta nears Texas Coast; expected to bring several inches of rain to the ArkLaTex

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Beta is already producing rain in the ArkLaTex. Heavy rain will be possible for the next few days with well below normal temperatures. More normal temperatures return as rain chances decrease later in the week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Monday was a cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. With Tropical Storm Beta moving towards the Texas coast, bands of rain have been moving through much of the area. Look for the clouds and the rain to stick around for a few days. Beta is forecast to make landfall sometime Monday night over the central Texas coast.

So far, some of the dry air that we enjoyed over the weekend has prevented Beta from strengthening. Beta is expected to make a turn towards the northeast and should move to the south of our area during the middle of the workweek. We will likely continue to see periods of rain in our area that will be most widespread Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain will likely become more isolated starting Thursday. Expect to see more sunshine starting Friday and this weekend. You can see some of the potential impacts from Beta in the continuously updated loop below.

Wind will not be much of a concern for our area, however, we will have to keep an eye on the potential for some isolated flash flooding. Right now, it appears that you should expect to receive anywhere from two to four inches of rain. Be prepared for the possibility of as much as six inches. As of this writing, we do not have any Flash Flood Watches in effect. The Weather Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal flash flood threat. That means that any flash flooding should be isolated in nature.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures over the next several days will be well below normal thanks to the clouds and the rain. Look for daytime highs to be in the low to middle 70s with some 60s possible. Overnight lows will mainly be in the low to middle 70s. Once the rain decreases and we start to see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds, we should see daytime temperatures return to more normal levels. Look for highs to return to the low to mid-80s by Friday and this weekend. Lows will likely stay in the low to middle 60s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

The longer-range weather outlook is hinting at some of the coolest air of the season so far as we head into October. I will have the latest on that and on Tropical Storm Beta in my live update Monday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

