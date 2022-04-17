SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS0 – We have had a stationary front that has been slicing our area in half. It took up residence right along interstate 20. The good news is that the system reorganized itself and swept all this out as we went through late Easter afternoon.

FutureCast

By late evening a cold front will move southward across the ArkLaTex hopefully taking some of the clouds with it. Much cooler air and NNE winds will follow to start your new work week. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday Lows

Monday Highs

By mid-week, we should see more rain moving into the area. This will be a fairly fast system. However, there will be no cool down. In fact, the latter half of the week is going to be extremely warm for this time of year. However, another system comes in for the weekend bringing rain and a few showers by late Saturday night into Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Download the KSLA Interactive Radar here: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/radar/