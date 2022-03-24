The pleasant weather pattern that began yesterday will continue into next week with a big warming trend. An increase in humidity could lead to some thunderstorms by next Wednesday with severe weather possible.

High temperatures so far today

The warming trend accelerates: Thursday got off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. The north and northwestern parts of the area dipped pretty close to freezing. Despite the cold start, temperatures have warmed into the mid to upper 60s over most of the area. We will see another cold night Thursday night as temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s. It will be much warmer Friday as we will close the workweek with highs in the low to middle 70s. The warming trend will continue this weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s by Sunday. We could see highs in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Friday. The dry weather will continue this weekend with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday, the wind will begin to blow out of the south. This will begin to increase the humidity as moisture returns from the Gulf of Mexico. It will become much more humid by the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Our next severe weather threat? Models continue to show that our next disturbance will approach the ArkLaTex from the west by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west and move through our area during the day Wednesday. Since we are still nearly a week away from this event, there is still some uncertainty as to the strength of this system but it still appears that severe weather will be possible.

Ten-Day Rainfall Potential



Rainfall Potential: It still appears that the thunderstorms that do develop will move through the ArkLaTex much faster than the system that we experienced earlier this week. Consequently, rainfall totals will not be nearly as high. Most of the area will see anywhere from ½” to 1.5”. A few areas could see more than two inches of rain.