Blustery and cold Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Winter has returned and there will be no avoiding it in the upcoming days as daytime highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Layer up if you’re going outside today, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s at sunrise with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour. The wind will add a wind-chill factor to the temperatures all day, as it will feel like it’s in the teens and low 20s through the late morning. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 40s, and afternoon wind chill temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Another factor in the cold weather today will be a lack of sun as the clouds will be stubborn leaving us mostly cloudy with only brief periods of passing sunshine. No rain is expected until early next week.

Temperatures will plummet again after sunset as lows are expected to drop into the teens north of I-30, and the low to mid-20s in all other locations. In fact, most areas will drop below freezing by 8 or 9 p.m. tonight, so make sure you cover up your plants and bring your pets inside. There will be a light breeze as well, enough to make it feel colder than the advertised lows.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

It will remain very cold Friday, but with mostly sunny skies and light wind, it should at least be tolerable outside. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

For the weekend it will be in the 20s each morning with mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will warm to near average Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Weekend forecast

Our next weather disturbance will arrive Monday afternoon bringing a chance of rain showers to much of the ArkLaTex late Monday through Monday night.