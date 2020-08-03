Break from the humidity to be replaced with the return of some rain by Wednesday..the heat returns this weekend

Unusually dry air to hang around for a few days. A few weak disturbance could bring a few thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday. The more typical hot and humid conditions will return by the weekend.

Monday was a day of sunshine, below normal temperatures, and below normal humidity around the ArkLaTex. We will see another quiet weather day Tuesday as the dry air will hang around. Look for plenty of sunshine and rather comfortable conditions for this time of year. With the dry air in place, overnight lows will be well below normal as will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will also be below normal with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The first of a few upper-level disturbances will bring a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms for Wednesday. That chance for rain will likely continue into Thursday. If you do get some rain, don’t expect much. As of right now, models show that pretty much all of the area will see rainfall potential of less than one-half inch.

The upper-level ridge that has been hanging out to the west of our area for the past several days will gradually expand back to the east by the weekend. The will end any hope of additional rain and also bring back more normal temperatures and humidity for this time of year. You can expect daytime highs to return to the middle 90s. Overnight Lows will return to the middle 70s.

In the longer-range weather picture it looks like we will continue to see a weather pattern typical for August heading into the middle of the month. The upper ridge may migrate enough to the north to at least allow the chance for the afternoon storm to increase some. In the tropics, NHC is watching a disturbance in the Atlantic. This system will move towards the northwest and likely will not make it into the Gulf of Mexico. With the exception of Isaias, the rest of the tropics look quiet at this time. Stay Tuned.