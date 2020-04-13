Breezy and chilly weather to begin the week, highs below normal through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storms are moving out and cool air is moving in for much of the week. We may see our next chance of thunderstorms return during the weekend.

Monday morning will start out with temperatures in the 40s, some areas north of I-30 perhaps dropping into the 30s just before sunrise. No doubt you heard the wind last night or this morning and these breezy conditions will continue for much of the morning. That north wind is pushing the cool and dry air into the region. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees in most areas, with highs in the 50s north of I-20 including Texarkana. Wind speeds will drop to 10 miles per hour this afternoon but you’ll still feel a breeze late in the day.

The only big question with today’s forecast is how much sunshine we will see. We will begin the day with a lot of lingering clouds, and this may hold on for much of the morning before we see a little more sunshine squeeze through later this morning and into the afternoon. No rain is expected, but some areas may remain mostly cloudy today and tomorrow.

A cold night is on the way as low temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s. We may fall to near freezing north of I-30 which will lead to some patchy frost Tuesday morning.

We do have a weak disturbance that will graze the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday. Some of the forecast models are suggesting we may see some light rain develop across the region but I have left our forecast dry. We will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

We will start a warming trend Thursday that will return us to the low 70s. Setting up to be a likeable pattern Thursday and Friday, with only slight rain chacnes late this week.

It looks like we will see an increasing chance of rain thsi weekend, especially Sunday. The setup will be favorable to see a few thunderstorms as well. It’s a long way out, but there does appear to be at least some potential for a few strong/severe storms.

