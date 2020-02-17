Breezy and cloudy Monday.. rain and thunderstorms increase tonight and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are expecting warm and cloudy conditions to begin the week, but a big temperature drop and more rain is on the way soon.

Your Monday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid-50s, cool but not too cold. A breezy south wind off the Gulf Of Mexico is keeping a steady flow of clouds across the region. We may see an occasional light rain shower during the daylight hours, before rain chances increase tonight through Thursday.

The south wind will gust up to 20 miles per hour at times, and this will help warm high temperatures into the low and mid-70s despite a lack of sun for most of the day.

A cold front will begin to move into the northern ArkLaTex after sunset, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the I-30 corridor before midnight. The front will stall or move slowly south Tuesday bringing increasing rain chances for the rest of us. While there may be an occasional thunderstorm no severe weather is expected.

A few more disturbances moving along the stalled front will keep rain showers going Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain isn’t expected to be particularly heavy, with most areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain. There may be some isolated 3-inch amounts, with the heaviest rain looking to set up across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

Rivers and lakes are running high, and Caddo Lake and Lake Bistineau are expected to be in minor flood stage. This rain will keep levels running high, but isn’t expected to bring any significant rises in flood levels. You can see the latest river/lake projections at: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=SHV

