Breezy and cold New Year’s Day, lingering clouds keep us cool Saturday with sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy New Year! It’s a new day, a new year, and a new weather pattern for us in the ArkLaTex today. The rain will move out this morning but the clouds and cool temperatures will stay with us today and tomorrow. We should enjoy a nice warming trend arriving Sunday.

Your New Year’s morning will begin with temperatures in the 40s and a breezy southwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. We have some lingering drizzle mainly along and north of I-20, but this won’t bring any issues other than a few wet roads through mid-morning. Due to the clouds and cooler air arriving as winds shift to the west and northwest, it will stay in the 40s for much of the day with wind-chill temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. We may see a little sunshine south of I-20 which may push a few locations into the 50s.

The upper-low that forced the cold front and rain through the ArkLaTex is located to the north of us. It will pull cloud cover and a breezy north wind into the region throughout the day. While the rain will likely exit the region after sunrise, it will stay overcast to mostly cloudy throughout the day. We have another cold front that will keep clouds drifting through Saturday (no rain expected with this front) before sunshine returns Sunday.

The clouds blanketing the region tonight will likely help temperatures from dropping below freezing overnight, but it will be a cold Friday night and Saturday morning with lows in the mid-30s. Wind will be lighter Saturday but highs will remain in the 40s and low 50s. The returning sun late in the weekend should bring 60-degree highs Sunday.

Gorgeous weather is expected Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next chance of rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will be a quick-moving system that moves in while most of us are sleeping so the rain impacts and accumulations will be on the low end of the scale. Highs will fall into the 50s behind this front late next week.