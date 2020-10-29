Breezy and cold Thursday, pleasant weather expected Friday through Halloween weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will feel more like Winter than it will Fall today as temperatures will be almost 20 degrees below average with a breezy west wind developing this morning.

The cold front that brought rain yesterday is moving east, and chilly Canadian air is diving into the ArkLaTex this morning. Temperatures at sunrise will be in the 30s or low 40s. A quick glance at the 2020 climate data shows the last time we had temperatures this cold was in mid-April.

Don’t expect much of a warm-up today. Clouds will develop limiting our sunshine and highs will struggle to reach the low and mid-50s. Wind-chill temperatures through the afternoon will likely be in the 40s.

We may see some early day sunshine, but we will eventually turn mostly cloudy to overcast. I have left rain out of the forecast today, but a few of the forecast models hint at some rain north of I-30. If this were to occur it would be very light accumulations. Some late-day sun may return across the northern ArkLaTex before we clear out tonight.

In addition to the cold air, the wind will become our weather theme today. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. as a breezy west and northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour develops. We may feel a few gusts up to 25 miles per hour. As we clear out tonight wind will relax and we should enjoy more tranquil weather tomorrow.

Lake Wind Advisory 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday

As you might imagine it will turn into a cold night with lows ranging from the mid-30s to the low 40s. We will stay above freezing so sensitive vegetation is safe. Skies will be mostly clear with a light north breeze of 5 miles per hour.

Expect more sunshine Friday through this weekend which will bring afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Halloween will be dry with trick-or-treat temperatures in the 50s.

A dry cold front late in the weekend will send another surge of cool air into the ArkLaTex next Monday. This will keep the sunshine and cooler temperatures going. Election Day will be dry with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will return to the 70s by next Wednesday.

