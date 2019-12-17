Breezy and cold Tuesday.. warming trend later this week and into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be a cold, breezy, and dry day across the ArkLaTex.

We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the mid-30s, and a breezy north wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour. This will bring wind-chill temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for much of the morning, so leave home with a comfortable/warm winter jacket today.

4 a.m. wind chill temperatures

We have a few lingering clouds to deal with, but this north breeze is pushing dry air into the region so we see a return of sunshine as we move through the morning and into the afternoon.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Despite the returning sunshine, it will be a breezy and cold afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, with a north breeze holding wind-chill temperatures in the low and mid-40s this afternoon. Wind gusts will be 20 to 25 miles per hour today.

Wind will become light after sunset and clear skies and calm winds will bring us very cold overnight lows. Most areas will drop into the mid and upper 20s tonight into tomorrow morning.

We will begin a warming trend tomorrow that will take us into the mid and upper 50s which is closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will stay in the 50s through the remainder of the week.

There is a slight chance of showers Friday into Saturday. As of now it looks like a low will move up from the Gulf Of Mexico bringing the highest likelihood of any rain mainly south of I-20.

This weekend into early next week highs will be in the 60s.

