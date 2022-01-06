Breezy and cold weather returns today, warmer with rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the 2nd time this week a strong Arctic cold front will blow through the region, bringing a breezy and cold Thursday. It will be warmer this weekend, but we’ll have some rain to deal with over the weekend as well.

This will be one of those days in which the high temperatures occur during the early morning. Most areas are in the 40s and 50s as of 5 a.m., but temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s this afternoon with a breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour arriving throughout the morning. This wind will bring wind-chill temperatures in the 30s for much of the day.

Thursday afternoon forecast temperatures

We have had some rain falling in Arkansas and Louisiana but this will move east quickly with skies remaining overcast to mostly cloudy through mid-morning. We may begin to see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon and we’ll wind up partly cloudy at sunset before clearing overnight. You’re okay to leave the umbrella at home today.

We will have a hard freeze tonight with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s, so make sure to protect your plants and pipes, and bring your pets inside.

Low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Friday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, but we’ll enjoy more sunshine and wind will be light throughout the day.

The back and forth weather pattern continues this weekend as a warm front will move into the regoin Saturday afternoon. We may beging to see a few scattered showers Saturday morning, with rain and isolated thunderstorms increasing in coverage and intensity during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected but the rain may impact outdoor plans. Weekend highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will continue into Sunday morning with rain tapering off in the afternoon and evening. The best time to do anything outside this weekend will be early Saturday, or after the noon hour on Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations will average 1 inch in many areas with scattered higher amounts.