Breezy and comfortable Thursday, a chance of thunderstorms returns late Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a rough ride with the weather yesterday and overnight, dry air will bring a quiet and comfortable pattern Thursday. A cold front late Friday will bring another chance of scattered severe storms to the region.

Rain and thunderstorms have moved east of the ArkLaTex this morning, and we will slowly clear north to south through the morning. You will feel a breezy west and northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour pushing drier air into the region. After a partly to mostly cloudy sunrise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with wind letting up late this afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will begin the day in the 50s along and north of I-30, in the 60s throughout east Texas and Louisiana. High temperatures will be near normal, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We won’t get too long to enjoy a calm weather pattern. Our next cold front will approach the region late Friday. Ahead of this front, we will warm into the low and mid-80s. As the front moves in it will bring cold air aloft over warm air at the surface. This is a recipe to see large hail, and the Storm Prediction Center is indicating a ‘slight risk’ or level 2 threat for the northern ArkLaTex. A strong atmospheric cap may act as a lid and hold thunderstorm development down, but this is uncertain. If we break through the cap, rapid development of scattered thunderstorms is expected.

Friday afternoon through Friday night severe weather risk

You can sign up for location specific weather alerts and updates by downloading out Arklatex Weather Authority app (linked below).

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Cooler air behind Friday’s cold front will bring beautiful weather this weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable high temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday.

A warming trend will carry us to 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday. A disturbance will move in next Tuesday. It’s a long ways out, but it looks like this may bring a setup for severe storms as well.

7 day forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.