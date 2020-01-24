Breezy and cool Friday.. chance of rain returns Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will finally settle into a normal January weather pattern today, with a few days of dry weather before our next chance of rain moves in late in the weekend.

This morning we are dropping through the 30s, and most areas will be in the mid to upper 30s at sunrise, just above freezing. You’ll need a jacket today, but you can leave the umbrella at home as drier air is moving in with a light northwest breeze. Expect to see lots of sun, but a few lingering clouds may be possible north of I-20 at times.

After a cold Wednesday and Thursday, mild and cool temperatures are on the way this afternoon as the sunshine will push highs into the low and mid-50s. It will be breezy with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, which will add a wind-chill to the temperatures.



If you have outdoor plans this evening, it will turn into a cold night. Expect lows to drop into the 20s and 30s with a good portion of the northern ArkLaTex dropping below freezing.

Friday night forecast low temperatures



Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s. We will see an increase in clouds late in the day and overnight ahead of our next upper-level disturbance. This disturbance will trigger a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall accumulations are looking to be in the quarter-inch range.



Forecast rainfall accumulations Sunday

Monday will bring a mild and sunny day, with the chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms returning late Tuesday into early Wednesday. It still looks like the threat for any strong/severe storms is extremely low.



