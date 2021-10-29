Breezy and cool Friday, great weather for Halloween weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy comfortable and sunny weather this weekend, but before we get there we have one more day of breezy, cloudy, and cool conditions.

Temperatures at sunrise will be in the mid to upper 50s with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast through the morning.

The area of low pressure responsible for the gusty and cool weather yesterday hasn’t moved much, so we will feel that north wind funneling through at 20 to 25 miles per hour from the late morning through the afternoon, with gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts yesterday were 40 to 45 miles per hour, a small improvement but overall another windy day. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes through 7 p.m. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s but will feel cooler than advertised due to the wind.

Friday forecast high temperatures

The low will also keep a steady stream of clouds passing through, so mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected throughout the day in Arkansas and Louisiana. Some sun will return across Arkansas and Oklahoma. The air at the surface is very dry so no rain is expected, but it’s not out of the question we could see some pockets of mist or drizzle during the morning commute.

Wind will finally begin to relax after sunset tonight and skies will begin to clear tonight as well. This will set us up for a cold night with lows in the 40s. If you are headed to the high school football games it will be breezy and cool with game-time temperatures in the 50s. The northwest wind won’t be as gusty, but you’ll still feel a breeze between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday Night Blitz football forecast

It will be worth putting up with the breezy weather today once we get to the weekend. Wind will be light Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings in the 40s. You can’t beat the afternoon weather as we will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s Saturday, and upper 70s on Halloween. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday evening, with mostly clear skies.

The great weather will continue Monday and Tuesday, but our next cold front will approach and bring some rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will bring another big temperature drop next week as highs will fall into the 50s and low 60s next Thursday and Friday.