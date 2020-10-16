Breezy and cool Friday, warmer this weekend, rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are going to feel breezy and cool weather in the ArkLaTex this morning, but as sunshine returns and wind lets up this afternoon it will turn into a pleasant day.

Behind a passing cold front temperatures are falling through the 50s this morning, but a breezy north wind and damp conditions from overnight rain is making it feel fairly cold. Take a jacket if you go outside. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s today, a big temperature drop considering we hit 90 degrees earlier this week.

Friday afternoon forecast high tempeatures

Clouds may linger across Texas and Louisiana early in the day, but we should have mostly sunny skies as we move through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour before noon, then relax to 5 to 10 miles per hour later in the afternoon and evening. If you are headed out to the high school football fields tonight, kickoff temperatures will be in the 60s, with 4th quarter temperatures in the 50s.

We may see some fog develop overnight, but expect otherwise clear skies and perhaps the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced this Fall. Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s.

The weekend is looking great. Once we get through a cold Saturday morning temperatures will warm into the mid-70s during the afternoon. We’ll see a lot of sun early, but increasing clouds late in the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s.

A cold front will stall north of the region for much of next week. A south wind off the Gulf will develop which will result in lightly scattered rain showers each day, and warm weather as highs will be near 80 degrees each day with overnight lows in the 60s.

