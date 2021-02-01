Breezy and cool Monday with more sunshine, warmer by Wednesday, rain returns Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to February! Typical cool Winter temperatures are expected today and tomorrow, it will be warmer Wednesday and Thursday, and we’ll end the week with a chance of rain.

Tuesday morning is starting out with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, we’ll likely near or just above freezing across much of the northern ArkLaTex through 8 a.m. Take a jacket with you today, as we’ll continue to see a steady north breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour pushing cool and dry air into the region. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, near average for the date, but the wind will make it feel cooler than advertised this afternoon.

We were stuck with the rain and clouds this weekend, but the constant dry north wind will bring a day of sunshine today. We may see a few clouds early this morning but eventually, the sunshine will win out and we will turn mostly sunny throughout the day.

Wind will relax tonight and we will have another chance at freezing temperatures across much of the region overnight as lows drop into the low and mid-30s. A dry cold front will bring some passing clouds Tuesday, but the wind will be light and highs will stay in the 50s for another day.

A returning south breeze will bring a warming trend Wednesday, with highs climbing into the 60s, and we’ll reach 70 degrees Thursday.

The first of two cold fronts will move in Thursday night and Friday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible early Friday, but at this point, the threat of severe weather looks low, and rainfall looks to be light.

Another cold front will move in this weekend bringing very cold air Sunday. There is a chance we could see temperatures cold enough for some winter weather (sleet/snow/freezing rain), but the precipitation is lacking with this front so we are not very confident in any winter weather scenarios as of yet. Stay tuned!