Breezy and cooler Monday, chilly nights and comfortable afternoons on the way this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong September cold front has moved through the ArkLaTex this morning, it will bring breezy and clearing conditions today and a taste of Fall throughout the week.

Many of you may have heard the rain and thunderstorms overnight, the front is carrying most of the rain east and out of the ArkLaTex for the morning commute, but there will still be some wet roadways through mid-morning south of I-20.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are falling into the 50s and 50s behind the front, and most of us will be in the mid-60s through the morning with a breezy north wind. I would take a light jacket or a sweater as the wind will be gusting over 20 miles per hour for much of the day. This north breeze is pushing dry air into the region so we will turn mostly sunny in all areas this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

With clear skies overnight and very dry air (no humidity), we will cool into the low 50s. These chilly mornings are expected to stay for the remainder of the week.

Monday night forecast lows

Afternoons will be pleasant with highs in the 70s under sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. After pushing 80 degrees Thursday, a late-week dry cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s again Friday and Saturday. Looks like we’ll have dry weather throughout the week, but yet another cold front could bring a slight chance of rain by late in the weekend.

7-day forecast

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss