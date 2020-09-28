Breezy and cooler Monday, chilly nights and comfortable afternoons on the way this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong September cold front has moved through the ArkLaTex this morning, it will bring breezy and clearing conditions today and a taste of Fall throughout the week.

Many of you may have heard the rain and thunderstorms overnight, the front is carrying most of the rain east and out of the ArkLaTex for the morning commute, but there will still be some wet roadways through mid-morning south of I-20.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are falling into the 50s and 50s behind the front, and most of us will be in the mid-60s through the morning with a breezy north wind. I would take a light jacket or a sweater as the wind will be gusting over 20 miles per hour for much of the day. This north breeze is pushing dry air into the region so we will turn mostly sunny in all areas this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m.

With clear skies overnight and very dry air (no humidity), we will cool into the low 50s. These chilly mornings are expected to stay for the remainder of the week.

Monday night forecast lows

Afternoons will be pleasant with highs in the 70s under sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. After pushing 80 degrees Thursday, a late-week dry cold front will drop temperatures into the 70s again Friday and Saturday. Looks like we’ll have dry weather throughout the week, but yet another cold front could bring a slight chance of rain by late in the weekend.

7-day forecast

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play