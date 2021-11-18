Breezy and cooler today, lunar eclipse and a freeze warning tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is blasting through the ArkLaTex this morning bringing a breezy north wind and cooler temperatures in its wake.

Most of the rain will be out of here by the time we reach sunrise, but a few lingering showers will be possible mainly in northwest Louisiana through 9 a.m.

Temperatures are dropping quickly behind the front, into the 50s this morning with a north breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. This north wind is pushing chilly and dry air into the region, so it will get back to feeling like Fall today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s, but with a north wind gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour through sunset, wind-chill temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the day, so take a jacket or a sweater if you’re going outside.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

Skies will clear through the morning, so we should see the sun return to the I-30 corridor by mid-morning, the Shreveport area may not see the sun until the afternoon. The clearing trend will continue tonight and wind will drop below 10 miles per hour, which will bring us a very cold night. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from midnight until 7 a.m. for all areas along and north of I-20. Protect your plants and don’t forget to bring your pets inside tonight.

Thursday night into Friday morning lows

Freeze Warning midnight – 7 a.m. Friday

The clear skies overnight will give us a great view of the lunar eclipse tonight. The earth will be located directly between the moon and sun, and this will cast the earth’s shadow onto the moon giving it a reddish appearance. What makes this eclipse different is the extended viewing opportunity. The eclipse should begin a few minutes after midnight, reaching its peak just after 3 a.m., and it may still be visible at 5 or 6 a.m. in the morning.

Lunar eclipse Friday morning

The light wind and sun will make Friday a cool but comfortable day with highs in the low 60s again. A warming trend will begin this weekend with highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

A quick burst of rain will be possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as another cold front moves through the region.

We will start out Thanksgiving week cool and dry, but another cold front will move in around Thanksgiving day. There is some wiggle room for this forecast to change, but as of now, the Thanksgiving holiday is looking rainy and cool.