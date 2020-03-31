Breezy and cooler Tuesday, warmer Wednesday, thunderstorms return late in the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain is moving out and cooler air is moving in. High temperatures will be on the cool side this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind throughout the day.

A cold front is pushing the last of the showers and thunderstorms out of the ArkLaTex this morning with temperatures falling into the low and mid-50s behind the front. Take a jacket or sweater if you have any outdoor plans or activities throughout the morning. We will be slow to see clouds clear, but we should see late-day sunshine in all areas. There is no rain in today’s forecast.

After starting out in the low to mid-50s a breezy northwest wind will push cool and dry air in throughout the day. High temperatures will average about 10 degrees below normal as highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

After some late day sunshine we will clear out tonight and wind will go calm. This will set up our coldest night of the week as lows will dip into the mid-40s.

Tuesday night forecast low temperatures

We will begin a warming trend Wednesday as high temperatures will return to the 70s in most areas as a south wind returns. We will stay warm Thursday with a few late-day raindrops possible.

A cold front passing north of the region will bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms Friday. There is low-end potential for severe weather, mainly high wind and large hail.

We may see a break in the rain at times this weekend, but a stronger storm system will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms late in the weekend and into next Monday. I’ve put low-end rain chances in for Sunday, but this may change. Thunderstorms are likely Monday, with a pattern favorable for strong to severe storms early next week.

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.