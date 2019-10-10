Breezy and hot Thursday.. cold front to bring rain and temperature drop into the 50s Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our temperatures will undergo a wild swing in the next 36 hours, as we will approach record highs Thursday afternoon, followed by a cold front strong enough to drop us into the 50s Friday afternoon. 

You’ll notice the changing pattern this morning as most of us will be in the mid to upper 60s at sunrise as warm Gulf air has replaced the cool morning temperatures we’ve enjoyed this week. Ahead of an approaching cold front the ArkLatex will sit in a developing warm sector that may bring highs ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s. Some areas of east Texas and Louisiana could come close to record highs today (Shreveport record is 93°, Texarkana 95°)

This heatwave will be short-lived as a strong cold front will push Canadian air in tonight and tomorrow. The front looks to move into the northern ArkLaTex this evening/tonight, and then push south of I-30 towards I-20 during the overnight hours. Rain and thunderstorms will accompany the front tonight, with thunderstorms weakening during the morning Friday, leaving a line of steady or scattered rain for most areas. 

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As of now the Storm Prediction Center has the northern edge of the ArkLaTex in a low-end severe weather risk, meaning 1 or 2 storms could be capable of high wind or severe hail (quarter size or larger). If any thunderstorms linger past sunrise on Friday, they will be capable of smaller hail for much of the day due to cold air moving in behind the front. 


Temperatures will be the story on Friday. Many of us may wake up to warm air (60s and low 70s), but temperatures will steadily fall as the front passes overhead. Most of us will be falling into the 50s or low 60s Friday afternoon, with a breezy north wind bringing a wind-chill to those temperatures. Lows are expected to dip into the 40s Friday night and Saturday night (some areas could fall into the 30s).

Timing of cold air arrival Friday (rain will develop prior to these times)

A mostly dry and comfortable daytime pattern is setting up this weekend, with Saturday highs in the 60s, and Sunday highs in the low 70s. 

7-day forecast

