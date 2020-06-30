Breezy and hot Tuesday, Saharan dust returns, rain possible 4th of July weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and hot Tuesday, a few morning showers are possible with any chance for rain drying up as we move through the middle of the week.

We do have a few pockets of rain that have developed. Showers are impacting some areas south of I-20 in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes, and we also have rain developing north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. We may see this activity continue on and off through the morning.

1-hour radar loop

It is going to be a very hot and breezy afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s at sunrise and easily warm into the low and mid-90s. Due to the high humidity heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be over 100 degrees in most areas during the afternoon and early evening. Even though we aren’t under a heat advisory, limit your time outside, and if working outdoors stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned space.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A sustained southwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour will be with us all day, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the region. Boaters in small crafts can expect rough waves on area lakes and rivers.

Lake Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday

With high pressure building into the region, we are seeing a little more dry air in the pipeline. This will lead to a dry afternoon in most areas. The humidity remains high enough we may see a spotty shower or storm after the noon hour, but it’s looking like most of us will stay dry through at least Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain hot, breezy, hazy and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s each day. It is possible we may see a heat advisory issued soon, with expected heat index values approaching or exceeding 105 degrees in the upcoming days.

There is some relief on the way late this week and into the weekend. A cold front will move in from the east bringing a return of scattered thunderstorms each day Friday through early next week. This front should turn the wind to the north for a few days alleviating the extreme humidity, but it will remain hot with highs in the low 90s and perhaps upper 80s during this period. While we will see scattered storms on the 4th of July, it won’t be a washout.

