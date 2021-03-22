Breezy and mild Monday, a few strong thunderstorms possible Monday evening through early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Spring has definitely arrived as we are in for warm temperatures and a few chances for thunderstorms this week. The first chance of storms will arrive this evening and linger through the overnight hours. A few storms could bring high wind and hail. A stronger setup for severe weather is expected late Wednesday into Thursday.

For your Monday morning, temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light south breeze. The wind will pick up throughout the day with southeast gusts up to 20 miles per hour. This south wind off the Gulf will result in increasing clouds today leaving us mostly cloudy later this morning and for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

There may be a few isolated rain showers prior to sunset, but the main line of thunderstorms we are expecting will likely arrive after sunset in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. Given the storms may be strong as they move in, a storm or two could bring high wind or hail mainly across northeast Texas and Oklahoma. As the storms move east overnight they will lose their punch, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out after midnight in Arkansas or Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms for our Texas counties centered along I-30, with a ‘marginal risk’ extending east into southern Arkansas.

Severe weather risk late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning

Rain will likely come to an end prior to sunrise Tuesday in most areas. Accumulations will be less than an inch, but it’s possible a few areas could see just above an inch of rain. Tuesday will turn into a partly cloudy, breezy, and warm day as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We will enjoy 36 hours or so of quiet weather from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. By late Wednesday a warm front will move north from the coast bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening through at least Thursday morning.

Forecast models are coming into better agreement that the ingredients for severe weather are lining up for this time period. As of right now the Storm Prediction Center has areas along and south of I-20 in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather late Wednesday. This would mainly be for storms along the warm front that could bring high wind or hail.

Severe weather risk late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

As an area of low pressure moves in Thursday morning we may also see the threat for a few tornadoes, with the storm threat continuing into the early afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in their ‘slight risk’ outlook with the potential for an increase in the threat levels in the upcoming days. The timing and threats will come into better focus as we move through the week.

Severe weather risk Thursday

Rainfall accumulations between now and late Thursday will be 1 to 2 inches mainly south of I-20, with isolated amounts up to 3 inches. This wouldn’t be heavy enough to cause any flash flooding concerns.

Quiet and warm weather is expected Friday and Saturday. It will be very warm to start the weekend with a late weekend cold front cooling temperatures Sunday and bringing a slight chance of rain.