Breezy and mild Thursday, cold air returns to start the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overnight thunderstorms continue to move out of the ArkLaTex this morning, and dry air behind this departing cold front will set us up with sunny and breezy weather this afternoon.

A few severe storms in the Shreveport/Bossier area overnight have resulted in downed trees, especially in south Shreveport, and the Lakeshore/Blanchard area of north Shreveport. Use caution if you are on the roads this morning as there will be some downed tree branches on the roadways. The severe weather threat has come to an end but we may have rain through 8 or 9 a.m. in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes.

We will have a quick return of sunshine throughout the morning, and as the sun arrives so will a breezy northwest wind. This dry air coming in behind the cold front will bring sustained northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. The sun will warm our temperatures from the 50s this morning into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon which would normally make for pleasant weather, but with the breezy conditions, it will feel cooler than advertised. You may want to have something with long sleeves to keep you comfortable if you have any outdoor plans.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Wind will relax late this afternoon, and with clear and calm conditions overnight we are headed for a cold night. Lows will settle into the upper 30s and low 40s with everyone remaining above freezing.

Thursday night into Friday morning forecast low temperatures

After the cold start Friday a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day will play out with a light north breeze and highs comfortably in the 60s and low 70s.

A reinforcing cold front will move in tomorrow afternoon, it won’t bring any rainfall, but this front will send some cold air for the start of the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The chilly mornings will continue, but we should have a nice warming trend Sunday with highs winding up close to 70 degrees again.

The dry and comfortable weather will continue early next week. Our next pattern change will come with a cold front next Thursday, so look for rain and cooler weather late next week.