Breezy and mild Tuesday, more cold air arriving later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another chilly morning across the ArkLaTex, then a returning south breeze will warm our temperatures to near average for early January this afternoon.

Most areas will start out Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, so you’ll want that warm winter jacket again if you’re outside early in the day.

We will have mostly sunny skies this morning and for much of the afternoon as well. The weather change today will be wind direction switching from the north to the south which will cut off the flow of chilly Arctic air, and we’ll have warmer Gulf air arriving for the next 48 hours. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. It will turn breezy with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour and occasional gusts up to 20 miles per hour. This will make the temperatures feel cool this afternoon so you’ll probably want something with long sleeves for any outdoor plans this afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Clouds will increase tonight, and that blanket effect will hold our lows above freezing, but it will still be chilly as we’ll be in the 30s and low 40s.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Our next cold front will be arriving Wednesday night, but daytime highs Wednesday should be comfortably in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Wind will be lighter, out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

There is a very slight chance of any rain developing before sunset Wednesday. Our cold front will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We may see a few showers develop mainly across southern Arkansas overnight and any accumulations will be light. A breezy north wind will follow the frontal passage Thursday morning, giving us 2 more days of cold temperatures to close out the work week.

Highs Thursday and Friday will take a tumble and be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will likely see another round of morning temperatures in the 20s Friday morning.

A warm front will arrive this weekend bringing weekend highs in the mid to upper 60s. This front will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The rain may move out quickly Sunday leaving us dry in the afternoon but this is still up in the air at this point.