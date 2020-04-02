Breezy and mostly cloudy Thursday, thunderstorms return Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mostly cloudy day is on the way with pleasant temperatures. It’s possible we could see a few showers develop late this afternoon into tonight, but the majority of the rain will hold off until tomorrow when scattered thunderstorms will return.

The increase in clouds overnight helped throw a blanket on the region which has our temperatures running in the low to mid-50s. It’s cool but not as cold as yesterday morning. We will experience mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, with highs again running comfortably into the low and mid-70s. It will become breezy this afternoon with a sustained south wind of 15 miles per hour.



Thursday afternoon forecast highs

Futurecast is hinting at a few late day rain showers. If we were to see any rain before sunset it would be light, with a slight uptick in showers overnight. A disturbance moving in from south-central Texas will bring an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Friday severe weather outlook

We are not in the severe weather outlook Friday, but thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning. This pattern will continue Saturday. It won’t be an all-day rain, but scattered in nature with Saturday highs dropping into the 60s and low 70s. No severe weather is expected this weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dry in most areas with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall accumulations Friday through Sunday will be less than an inch in most areas with isolated 1 to 2-inch accumulations.

Potential rainfall accumulations today through Sunday night

It is looking like a wet start to next week as thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex Monday. Again the severe weather threat looks low. We may see rain let up Tuesday into Wednesday, but we may see an occasional shower or isolated storm through the middle of the week. Get ready for a big warmup as well, highs will be in the 80s for much of next week.

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.