Breezy and very cold Tuesday.. record lows likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain is moving out and very cold air is surfing a breezy north wind into the ArkLaTex this morning. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees today.

Skies are clearing across the northern ArkLaTex and rain is moving away from the region. Temperatures are now falling into the 20s and low 30s. By the time we reach sunrise, most areas will be in the 20s.

Temperatures in the 20s and a north wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour is bringing wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. for much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas where wind chill temperatures may drop to 5 to 10 degrees. Limit your time outside in all areas due to the uncomfortable conditions this morning.

Wind Chill Advisory through 8 a.m.

The north wind is also pushing very dry air into the region. A few clouds will be seen this morning south of I-20, but eventually sunshine will take over throughout the day. Wind will relax after the noon hour.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Even with returning sunshine it will be bitter cold throughout the day. We haven’t even reached Winter yet, and we may not see a day this cold December through February. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday hourly forecast

Record lows will be broken across the ArkLaTex tonight, clear skies and light wind will let temperatures drop into the low 20s. (The record low for Shreveport is 27 degrees and 24 degrees in Texarkana).

We will be slightly warmer tomorrow as we’ll rebound into the low 50s with a returning south wind.

A disturbance moving in Thursday may bring a chance of showers across east Texas and Louisiana.

