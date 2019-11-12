Breezy and very cold Tuesday.. record lows likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain is moving out and very cold air is surfing a breezy north wind into the ArkLaTex this morning. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees today.

Skies are clearing across the northern ArkLaTex and rain is moving away from the region. Temperatures are now falling into the 20s and low 30s. By the time we reach sunrise, most areas will be in the 20s.

Temperatures in the 20s and a north wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour is bringing wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. for much of northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas where wind chill temperatures may drop to 5 to 10 degrees. Limit your time outside in all areas due to the uncomfortable conditions this morning.

Wind Chill Advisory through 8 a.m.

The north wind is also pushing very dry air into the region. A few clouds will be seen this morning south of I-20, but eventually sunshine will take over throughout the day. Wind will relax after the noon hour.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Even with returning sunshine it will be bitter cold throughout the day. We haven’t even reached Winter yet, and we may not see a day this cold December through February. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday hourly forecast

Record lows will be broken across the ArkLaTex tonight, clear skies and light wind will let temperatures drop into the low 20s. (The record low for Shreveport is 27 degrees and 24 degrees in Texarkana).

We will be slightly warmer tomorrow as we’ll rebound into the low 50s with a returning south wind.

A disturbance moving in Thursday may bring a chance of showers across east Texas and Louisiana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

41° / 24°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 41° 24°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

53° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 53° 33°

Friday

54° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 54° 30°

Saturday

56° / 35°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 35°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 40°

Monday

65° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

29°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

31°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

33°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

7 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

12 AM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

25°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

25°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories