Breezy and warm Monday, cold front to bring late-day humidity drop with cooler air arriving overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday will turn into a warm and breezy experience, but we do have a cold front on the way today that will bring a drop in humidity and cooler nights this week.

Monday morning will be a warm one, with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. You’ll feel a sometimes breezy southwest wind ahead of the front tat 10 to 15 miles per hour. The front will move into the northern ArkLaTex this morning, into Shreveport midday, and out of the ArkLaTex by late the late afternoon. We won’t feel the cooler air until tonight, so afternoon highs will be above normal, winding up in the low to mid-80s.

Monday forecast highs

This cold front will not bring any rain, but the high humidity and south wind this morning will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day. As the wind turns to the west and northwest behind the front throughout the day, dry air will surge in bringing mostly sunny conditions by the late afternoon in all areas. You will also feel a noticeable humidity drop play out behind the front throughout the day.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The surge of cooler air will arrive tonight, with clearing skies, light wind, and low humidity dropping our temperatures into the 50s in most areas. The cooler mornings will be around for the remainder of the week, and the afternoons will be warm, but comfortable through Thursday.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday

A stronger cold front is scheduled to move in late Thursday. This front may bring a little bit of rain, but right now it looks like most of the rain would come overnight and result in very light accumulations. Behind this front highs will drop into the 60s Friday, with morning temperatures in the 40s going into next weekend. Speaking of next weekend, it will be VERY NICE. Highs will wind up in the low to mid 70s with no rainfall expected.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss