Breezy and warm Monday, cold front to bring late-day humidity drop with cooler air arriving overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday will turn into a warm and breezy experience, but we do have a cold front on the way today that will bring a drop in humidity and cooler nights this week.

Monday morning will be a warm one, with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s. You’ll feel a sometimes breezy southwest wind ahead of the front tat 10 to 15 miles per hour. The front will move into the northern ArkLaTex this morning, into Shreveport midday, and out of the ArkLaTex by late the late afternoon. We won’t feel the cooler air until tonight, so afternoon highs will be above normal, winding up in the low to mid-80s.

Monday forecast highs

This cold front will not bring any rain, but the high humidity and south wind this morning will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day. As the wind turns to the west and northwest behind the front throughout the day, dry air will surge in bringing mostly sunny conditions by the late afternoon in all areas. You will also feel a noticeable humidity drop play out behind the front throughout the day.

The surge of cooler air will arrive tonight, with clearing skies, light wind, and low humidity dropping our temperatures into the 50s in most areas. The cooler mornings will be around for the remainder of the week, and the afternoons will be warm, but comfortable through Thursday.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday

A stronger cold front is scheduled to move in late Thursday. This front may bring a little bit of rain, but right now it looks like most of the rain would come overnight and result in very light accumulations. Behind this front highs will drop into the 60s Friday, with morning temperatures in the 40s going into next weekend. Speaking of next weekend, it will be VERY NICE. Highs will wind up in the low to mid 70s with no rainfall expected.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play