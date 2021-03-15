Breezy and warm Monday, severe storms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a foggy morning we will finally see some sun today, but it will be short-lived as rain and storms will return late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few rounds of strong storms will be possible, especially midday Wednesday.

Your Monday morning will begin with dense fog. Cool and dry air behind a departing cold front is resulting in clearing skies and these areas of dense fog developing. Where you drive through the fog there will still be areas of mist and wet roadways. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m., as much of the region will have visibility less than 1 mile.

Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.

Once we break through the fog it will turn into a sunny, warm, and breezy afternoon. High temperatures today will climb into the low 80s, with a south wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour with higher gusts. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for most counties and parishes, use caution if you are on a small watercraft on lakes and rivers.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A warm front will begin to lift across the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will bring an increasing chance of rain and storms late Tuesday across much of east Texas and Louisiana. A few of these storms could bring a high wind or large hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather for the ArkLaTex late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. A ‘slight risk’ outlook is in effect north of I-30, mainly in McCurtain County where a line of thunderstorms will approach before sunrise Wednesday morning. In addition to high wind and hail, an early morning tornado could be possible in this area.

Severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning

A more significant severe weather threat will begin in most areas Wednesday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Thunderstorms developing along the front will have plenty of warm, humid, and unstable air available to help them grow, with the cold front adding the wind shear necessary for severe storms. This will be an all-hazards threat with high wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘slight risk’ outlook. A strong tornado will be possible in the ‘enhanced risk’ zone which is mainly east of us. Please stay up to date with future outlooks as the threat of severe weather could become more or less favorable.

Rainfall accumulations will average less than an 1 inch in most areas, but given that we could see multiple rounds of storms, some areas could see over 2 inches of rain if we see these repeated rounds of storms. At this point no flash flooding is expected.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

An extended period of comfortable and dry weather will take over Thursday through the upcoming weekend. Expect ‘near average’ temperatures with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and cool overnight lows dropping into the 40s each night.