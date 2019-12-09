Breezy and warm Monday with a strong cold front bringing significant temperature drop Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today will be the only ‘warm/mild’ day of the week as a strong cold front tonight and tomorrow will bring cold temperatures for the remainder of the week.

This morning we continue to sit under mostly cloudy skies and we will remain ahead of the front throughout the day. A breezy south wind will draw Gulf air into the region, so after temperatures in the 50s this morning most of us will have highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The front may impact some areas north of I-30 this afternoon holding highs in the 60s on a line from Idabel to De Queen.

We will see an occasional light rain shower or thunderstorm today, but the rain associated with the front will pick up tonight and tomorrow. Look for a steady rain to develop overnight and into the morning Tuesday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



The big change with this front will be the cold/arctic air behind it. Temperatures Tuesday morning may be in the 50s and 60s, but a steady drop throughout the day will drop temperatures into the 40s across most of the ArkLaTex by Tuesday afternoon with wind chill temperatures in the 30s. The rain will likely wrap up before it has a chance to change into any winter precipitation, but there is a brief window where we could see sleet/snow across the northern ArkLaTex. Due to the warm ground little accumulations or impacts would be felt. No severe weather is expected today or Tuesday.

Potential snow accumulations less than an inch in all areas

A slow clearing will bring sunshine back to the region Wednesday and Thursday but we will remain cool with highs in the 50s.

Extended forecast

