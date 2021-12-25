Breezy and warm Sunday, chance or rain returns during the upcoming week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The unseasonably warm and near-record breaking temperatures will continue through Tuesday, rain and a small temperature drop are expected by Wednesday, with the typical winter cold weather holding off until New Year’s weekend.

High temperatures on Christmas Day have managed to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, it looks like we will fall a few degrees short of breaking record highs due to the mostly cloudy skies we’ve seen today.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies expected through Sunday morning. It will remain breezy and warm Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly cloudy skies will keep most areas from reaching 80 degrees. No rain is expected.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The warm and breezy weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs again reaching the upper 70s and possibly low 80s. We won’t break any records Monday, but we may see some record highs tied or broken Tuesday.

A weak cold front will drift into the ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday. A narrow band of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will arrive with the front, and high temperatures should drop into the low and mid-70s Wednesday through Friday. This is still very warm for late December but it will feel much better as a humidity drop will give us cooler nights and mornings. Only a slight chance of rain will continue Thursday into Friday.

A stronger cold front is likely to move into the ArkLaTex New Year’s weekend. The chance of rain ruining any outdoor plans on New Year’s Eve is relatively low, but this front will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday. While this is a week away, the setup does look favorable for some severe weather potential so keep up with the forecast throughout the week.

This front will also send in the coldest air we have seen in weeks, as highs by next Sunday may fall into the 40s and 50s.