Breezy and warm Sunday, heavy rain possible Wednesday, chilly start to the New Year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a cold Saturday morning we have enjoyed a nice warming trend with lots of sun and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be another warm day with a breezy south wind arriving, a strong cold front will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, skies will be mostly clear with a south breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. While it will be cold overnight, it looks like most areas will settle in the 40s, well above freezing and ‘warmer’ than the past few nights.

Saturday night into Sunday morning lows

Sunday will start out with some sunshine with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next cold front. The front likely won’t move into the northern ArkLaTex until late in the day, so highs will warm into the upper 60s, with quite a few areas managing to reach the 70-degree mark as well. Overall it should be a comfortable day, but we will be dealing with a breezy southwest wind with sustained speeds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, and gusts up to 30 miles per hour during the late morning and afternoon.

Lake Wind Advisory Sunday 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday afternoon forecast high temperatures

This front won’t have much moisture to work with which should keep the chance for any rain low late Sunday into Monday. There will be a noticeable increase in clouds Sunday that will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day.

A few rain showers may develop Sunday night into Monday morning as the front slowly passes over the region and eventually stalls just south of I-20. A surge of cooler air will drop highs into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the front Monday afternoon, with a few light rain showers possible mainly I-20 and southward across east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

A strong and slow-moving storm system will move into the Plains Tuesday and is expected to impact the ArkLaTex Wednesday into Thursday. The aforementioned cold front will lift back over the region as a warm front Tuesday, resulting in a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms as we await heavier rain Wednesday.

There are still some timing uncertainties with Wednesday’s cold front, but we may see rain and storms developing Wednesday morning across east Texas and Oklahoma, with rain shifting east into Arkansas and Louisiana during the afternoon and evening. Right now the severe weather threat looks low, but any late-day storms that tap into warmer air especially in Arkansas and Louisiana may pose an isolated risk for a damaging wind gust or two.

We may get a decent soaking with the storms Wednesday, with several forecast models advertising accumulations of 1 to 2 inches across much of the ArkLaTex, with perhaps scattered accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

We may be slow to clear Thursday (New Year’s Eve) as cold air drops highs into 40s. Looking like midnight temperatures 2020 into 2021 may be in the 30s under clearing skies, with sunshine returning New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 50s.