Breezy and warm through Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a few weather pattern changes today, but overall it should remain comfortable if you can tolerate breezy conditions. Record high temperatures could be tied or broken Friday through Monday, this could be the warmest Christmas we have ever felt.

Your Thursday morning will begin with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. The wind will be light through 9 a.m., but by mid-morning a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will develop with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of east Texas, as well as the Texarkana and Shreveport/Bossier areas.

Lake Wind Advisory 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday

The south wind will be the weather component that brings us the very warm stretch of days between now and next week. The incoming air from the Gulf Of Mexico and some sunshine will warm us into the low 70s today. Despite the increase in clouds, it’s too dry for any rain, and we will be dry thorugh the weekend.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Highs will jump another 10 degrees tomorrow, Christmas Eve highs will be in the low 80s in most areas, with Christmas Day highs in the low to mid-80s. This would tie or break Christmas records across most of the ArkLaTex. It will remain breezy through the weekend with the south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour each day.

The warm pattern will continue next week, but we do have scattered showers and storms returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s for much of next week, with our next blast of cold air not arriving until New Year’s weekend.