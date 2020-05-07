Breezy and warm Thursday, cold front to bring a few strong thunderstorms late tonight into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a comfortable Thursday with most areas staying dry through sunset. A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to all areas overnight and into Friday.

Your Thursday morning will begin with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early before clouds arrive late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour late this morning through tonight.

Thursday forecast highs

An incoming cold front will bring most of its impacts overnight, but we could see a few daylight showers develop along the I-30 corridor. Thundersotrms will develop along the leading edge of the front closer to midnight north of I-30. Futurecast is showing the line of thunderstorms moving into Texarkana around 3 a.m. Friday, and into Shreveport/Bossier closer to sunrise. We should rapidly clear out behind the front Friday afternoon and evening.

As for the hazards with this cold front… the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for the northern ArkLaTex overnight. This means 1 or 2 storms could bring high wind or damaging hail.

Severe weather risk Thursday night through sunrise Friday

After sunrise Friday, the threat for severe weather will shift to areas along and south of Interstate-20 in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. A ‘slight risk’ outlook has been issued for the very southern edge of the ArkLaTex, these areas will have a chance to warm up for a few hours ahead of the cold front which will help in thunderstorm development. Wind and hail will be the main threats Friday as well.

Severe weather risk Friday after sunrise

We may see some pockets of heavy rain, especially across northeast Texas and Oklahoma. Futurecast is showing some 1 to 2-inch accumulations, but it is possible we could receive 3 inches or more of rain in a short period of time. This could lead to isolated flash flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas for the Friday morning commute. The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting northeast Texas in its excessive rainfall outlook overnight.

Excessive rainfall outlook late tonight into Monday morning

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday

High pressure will bring clearing skies this weekend and cooler air Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s Saturday, almost 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s Mother’s Day.