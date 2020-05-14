Breezy and warm Thursday with a chance of p.m. thunderstorms, rain and storms likely Friday through Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop today, especially through the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms are likely Friday, Saturday, and into Sunday.

We are watching a weakening line of thunderstorms to our west early today. These storms will weaken as they move towards the ArkLaTex, but we could see a few dying showers/storms move into northeast Texas and Oklahoma at some point this morning. Rain has also developed in and around the Shreveport/Bossier metro area.

1-hour radar loop

As the storms to our west fall apart, they will let out some cool air outflow. These pockets of cooler air will interact with the warm/humid air we have in place today to help trigger a round of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A sea-breeze effect from the south wind off the Gulf means the highest chance for rain and storms will be across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

If you manage to avoid any rainfall or thunderstorms in your area, you will be dealing with a breezy and warm afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

Thursday forecast high temperautres

This pattern of scattered thunderstorms will continue Friday throutgh Sunday as an upper level low will slowly move across the region during this time. The slow movement of the low will bring several rounds of rain and storms through Sunday. While the severe weather threat is low, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for storms that will move in Friday afternoon into Friday night. 1 or 2 storms could bring a damaging wind gusts.

Friday severe weather risk

The good news with this forecast is that the models are in good agreement that rain will end late Sunday into Monday. We had previously had rain in the forecast through the middle of next week. It now looks like we’ll see drier air move in Monday and bring a return of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll need it to dry out in some areas as we could see 2 to 4 inches of rain south of I-20 today through Sunday. Accumulations will be lighter across the northern ArkLaTex.

