SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The warm and humid conditions that built in this weekend will continue into the new week. Our big weather change will occur Wednesday as a line of thunderstorms will bring a chance of severe weather during the morning hours.

Warm and breezy Monday and Tuesday: Morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s across the northern ArkLaTex, to the 50s and low 60s in all other locations. We may see some fog develop around sunrise, but this will quickly lift and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, the clouds holding temperatures a degree or two lower than Sunday. A warm front moving across the ArkLaTex won’t bring any rain but we will feel a surge in humidity. It will also become breezy behind the front with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Similar weather is expected tomorrow.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Severe weather possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning: A storm system now in the western United States will move across the country arriving in the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ severe weather outlook for the ArkLaTex, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but a few tornadoes and large hail can’t be ruled out. The severe weather threat will be highest from 6 a.m. until noon Wednesday, with drier air bringing some sunshine back by Wednesday afternoon. You can adjust the slider below to the severe weather outlooks.

Severe weather outlooks Tuesday night and Wednesday

Pleasant weather Thursday and Friday: Dry and pleasant air will return to the ArkLaTex behind Wednesday morning’s cold front giving us a pair of comfortable days to wrap up the work week. Sunshine will return Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be partly cloudy Friday and in the mid-70s.

Rain possible Saturday? There is some agreement with the forecast models showing a quick shot of rain arriving Saturday morning. The agreement isn’t great, so I’ve put a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Saturday morning outlook. Dry air returns Saturday afternoon into Sunday with weekend highs in the 70s.