Breezy and warm weather continues, heavy rain possible Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm weather will continue today. Rain will return to some areas late this afternoon into tonight. Wednesday may turn into the warmest day of 2021, followed by a widespread rain Thursday.

For your Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 60s before 10 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies with a steady south breeze. The late morning and afternoon temperatures should mirror what we felt Monday, as highs this afternoon will wind up in the low to mid-80s with a south wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour. You will likely feel more humidity today as well as Gulf air is drawn in ahead of our next cold front.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds early in the day, but it will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon. Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two may develop across east Texas and Oklahoma by the late afternoon and evening. This will be in response to a dryline west of the ArkLaTex. These showers and isolated storms will dissipate after sunset, so not everyone will see rain this evening and overnight. The chance for rain will be highest north of I-20.

The threat for any severe weather is low for most of us, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed a ‘marginal risk’ (Level 1 low threat) near Red River and McCurtain counties. Any storms in these areas may bring a high wind gust or two as they arrive late in the day.

Most of the rainfall will fizzle out overnight leaving us mostly cloudy to overcast. It will be a very warm night with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Given the warm start to Wednesday, it may turn into one of the warmest days of 2021 with highs forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for rain.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Thursday. Rain will increase in coverage during the day, with the heaviest rain likely to occur in the northern ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected at this point, but thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Forecast rainfall accumulations will be 2 to 3 inches throughout the I-30 corridor with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding can’t be ruled out in poor drainage areas and some roadways.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday morning

Most of the rain will end Friday with temperatures cooling into the 70s for a day or two. The biggest change in the 7-day forecast is we have now included a slight chance for rain this weekend. A disturbance along the Texas/Louisiana coast may bring a few showers north into the ArkLaTex. Right now the chance for rain has been kept low, but we may see the chance for precipitation increase in the upcoming days.