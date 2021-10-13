Breezy and warm Wednesday, Fall weather takes over this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy, and warm Wednesday. This may be the final time this year we have highs push 90 degrees. A cold front will move through soon and cool highs into the 70s for an extended period of time.

We’re not there yet though, a warm front continues to make slow and steady progress through the northern ArkLaTex where we may see a few isolated showers early in the morning. It will be a breezy and warm morning, with sunrise temperatures in the low and mid-70s.

1-hour radar loop

We aren’t expecting as much rain today. We should have partly to mostly cloudy skies across much of the region. The best chance for rain and isolated storms will be along and north of I-30 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas where we will be slightly closer to a cold front that will be moving through in the upcoming days. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms this afternoon could bring lightning and gusty winds.

It will be a hot and humid day, and I’m hoping this is the last time we say that this year. Since we are starting out very warm and there will be some sun in most areas, highs should easily make it into the upper 80s and maybe close to 90 degrees. It will be a breezy day as well with a south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.

The cold front to our northwest will move closer to us tomorrow, and this should bring a higher chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday, which will drop highs into the low and mid-80s.

The front will finally move into the ArkLaTex Friday, keeping a chance of scattered storms in the forecast to close out the week. There will be little to no threat of severe weather, and forecast models have been consistent in showing 1 to 2 inches of rain across the northern ArkLaTex, with lighter totals across the southern half. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be beneficial and not cause any flash flooding concerns.

We should feel the surge of cool and dry air behind this cold front Friday evening and Friday night and this will bring Fall weather this weekend and next week.

You will wake up to some chilly air Saturday morning with lows this weekend in the 40s and 50s. Daytime highs will be perfect, in the low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday with no humidity.

The comfortable, sunny, and pleasant weather will be with us for much of next week as well. A cold front may bring a slight chance of rain midweek but otherwise keep our highs in the 70s for much of the week.