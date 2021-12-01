Breezy and warm Wednesday, rain possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a warm and sometimes windy Wednesday across the ArkLaTex with the warm air now expected to linger through the weekend. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will return over the weekend as well.

This first day of December is starting out with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Once again we are seeing some patchy to dense fog across much of the region, and this fog may linger through 8 a.m. before the sun begins to pop out in all areas.

A cold front is passing north of the ArkLaTex today, we will not receive any rain or cooler air from the front, but a breezy south wind will develop by mid-morning, and wind gusts between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. may be up to 15 to 20 miles per hour out of the southwest. The warm south wind combined with some sunshine should push high temperatures into the mid-70s in all areas. This is about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date, but a few degrees shy of tying or breaking any records.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day, and we will likely see this same mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the week. HIghs on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We now have a better handle on how the weekend will play out, as there has been some uncertainty with the Saturday and Sunday forecast. A cold front will stall just north of I-30 which will place the ArkLaTex in the warm sector ahead of the front this weekend. The front will be close enough to trigger a few scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. It doesn’t look like a washout scenario, but these showers will be most widespread across the northern ArkLaTex during the warm afternoon hours. The front will finally move south and through the ArkLaTex Sunday night into early Monday. Rainfall accumulations look to average a quarter to a half-inch, with isolated amounts up to 1 inch across the I-30 corridor. The threat of any strong/severe storms is very low.

Potential weekend rainfall

Temperatures will drop from the low to mid-70s over the weekend into the 50s and low 60s Monday. We begin next week dry but it won’t take long for our next chance of rain to develop late Tuesday into Wednesday as another cold front approaches the region.