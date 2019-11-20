Breezy and warm Wednesday.. rain returns tonight through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin to feel changes to the weather pattern today ahead of our next cold front which will bring most of its impacts Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are cool, in the 40s and 50s this morning, and we do have some fog moving up across deep east Texas. Some areas along and south of I-20 may experience dense fog during the morning commute, including Shreveport/Bossier.

High temperatures will remain warm today, topping out in the low to mid-70s despite increasing clouds. We will also have a breezy south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with wind gusts in the 20 mile per hour range. Expect moderate chop on area waterways.

Wednesday forecast highs

We will wake up to some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the morning leaving us mostly cloudy this afternoon. As our cold front approaches later today we may see a few light rain showers develop along the I-30 corridor. Rain will hold off until tomorrow and Friday in most areas.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

For Thursday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to begin the day north of I-20. We will eventually see rain move into the I-20 corridor during the day ahead of the approaching cold front.

The period of heaviest rain is likely late Thursday night into Friday morning as the front slowly passes through the region. We could see a strong storm or two in northeast Texas during this time period where a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather exists, high wind gusts will be the main threat. The overall severe weather threat is low Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s Thursday before falling off behind the front Friday.

Rain will taper off Friday as the front moves southeast of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will drop Friday afternoon and evening and cool and dry weather is on the way this weekend.

Rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 2-inch range along and north of I-20. Given abnormally dry conditions no flash flooding is expected.

Expected rainfall late Wednesday through Friday

Keeping an eye on next Tuesday as that will be our next chance of rain/storms across the region.

7-day forecast

