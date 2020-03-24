Breezy and warm with a few spotty showers Tuesday, heat arrives later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Tuesday with only slight rain chances as a cold front moves in. This front won’t do anything to our temperatures, but it will bring us some much needed dry weather for a few days, and near-record heat Thursday and Friday.

We’ve had a few early morning showers and storms north of I-30 in Arkansas, but nothing is on radar as we approach sunrise.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

It will start out mostly cloudy, and we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions through the early afternoon. A cold front moving in won’t bring any cold air, but it could trigger a few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms mainly through the late morning and afternoon. Most areas should stay dry given the low chance for precipitation. No severe weather or heavy rain is expected.

It will be a breezy and warm day with highs temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind gusts late this morning and through the afternoon will be between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

As dry air takes over tonight we will see clearing skies and lows in the 50s. As high pressure builds in behind the departing front heat will arrive for the first time in 2020. Expect highs in mid-80s Wednesday, and in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. (Thursday’s record high in Shreveport is 88 degrees, and Friday’s record is 89 degrees).

Our next cold front will move in Friday night into Saturday. Look for a round of scattered showers and storms Saturday morning with clearing conditions late in the day. The severe weather threat looks low, but check back for any updates.

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.