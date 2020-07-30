Breezy, hot, and humid Thursday, front to bring a chance of strong thunderstorms tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain will be missing from most areas today and that will turn the heat up a notch or two from where it has been this week. Thankfully, there is a ‘cool front’ on the way tomorrow that will bring a comfortable summer weather pattern this weekend into early next week.

An area of low pressure is dropping south across the Great Plains and this will be the engine that pulls the front into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Ahead of this front, a breezy southwest wind will develop today, gusting between 20 and 25 miles per hour later this morning and into the afternoon. The combination of more sunshine today, less rain, and this warm southwest wind will send our high temperatures into the mid-90s. High humidity will bring heat index values near 105 degrees.

Thunderstorms have been a daily occurrence in many areas for the past week, but today we will likely stay dry in most locales. Only a very slight chance we see a spotty shower or storm develop. It will be mostly cloudy at times before 10 a.m., then partly cloudy for much of the afternoon and evening. The passing front will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday.

We could see rain across the northern ArkLaTex early Friday, but more likely we will see a round of showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening heat. It is rare to receive a cold front like this during what is normally the peak of summer. It is possible the thunderstorms that form will form into a broken line, which could bring the potential for a damaging wind gust or two. The Storm Prediction Center has all ArkLaTex counties and parishes in the ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather Friday. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, as any severe weather reports will be isolated.

The weather pattern behind this front is looking to be a rewarding experience. We may have some lingering showers and clouds early Saturday, but dry air should begin to take over and bring more sunshine during the afternoon. Humidity will start to drop as well.

The low humidity will be very noticeable Sunday through next Tuesday. A north wind will cut off the Gulf humidity for several days, and this will let our overnight lows cool into the mid/upper 60s during the overnights early next week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, definitely warm but we won’t have to deal with heat index values over 100 degrees.

In other news, Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has pushed the forecast track east from where it was yesterday. As of now the expected impacts will be on the Atlantic coastline, and the storm is expected to stay out of the Gulf. This could of course change, so we’ll keep you updated.

