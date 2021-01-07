Breezy, overcast, and cold Thursday, chance of snow late Sunday into early Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Winter has returned to the ArkLaTex as it is going to be a cold, windy, and cloudy Thursday. We may see a little more sun Friday and Saturday before our next cold front brings a chance of winter weather, including snow, late Sunday into early Monday. More on that in a moment.

For Thursday, we will see a few lingering light rain showers and areas of drizzle through mid-morning as an upper-level low continues to push a cold front east and away from us. Most of the rain will be confined to Arkansas and Louisiana.

1-hour radar loop

Once the rain wraps up it will turn into a cold, blustery, overcast day. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-40s, and probably won’t budge, and may even drop a degree or two in some areas as a north wind continues to push colder air into the region. Highs will likely be in the 40s today with wind-chill temperatures in the 30 throughout the morning and afternoon due to a north wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. Bundle up!

Thursday forecast high temperatures

Clouds may begin to break up a little overnight and Friday, but it will likely remain partly to mostly cloudy Friday as well as Saturday. Even with some sun coming back and lighter wind, highs will be in the 40s to end the week and begin the weekend.

Our next area of low pressure will move in during the day Sunday. What may start out as a cold rain in the afternoon will then transition into snow Sunday evening into early Monday morning. While it’s too far out to nail down the exact accumulations, it is reasonable to assume we could see accumulations in the 1 to 2-inch range in some spots, and perhaps higher if the transition into snow begins by Sunday afternoon.

Potential snow Sunday evening through Monday morning

The track of this system will have the most impact on where the heaviest snow occurs. We will have a better handle on this in the upcoming days. The rain that falls on streets could freeze and lead to black ice on roads late Sunday into Monday morning. Expect details to get ironed out in the upcoming days.