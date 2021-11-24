Breezy today, rain likely tonight through Thanksgiving morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will turn breezy with increasing clouds today, these changes are developing ahead of our next cold front which will bring rain and isolated thunderstorms overnight and into Thanksgiving morning.

For today, your early morning temperatures will bring that familiar Fall chill as we’ll be in the 40s in most areas at sunrise. Clouds will increase through the morning with a breezy south wind developing by 9 a.m. Winds will be a sustained 10 to 15 miles per hour, with the occasional gust up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. This wind will bring some warmer air into the region off the Gulf with highs expected to reach the low 70s in most areas.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you have travel plans today the weather shouldn’t bring us any problems at any point today. Our cold front will begin to move in late tonight, with a few isolated showers and storms popping up across the northern ArkLaTex between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage between midnight and sunrise on Thanksgiving morning. Most of us will have to deal with a few hours of wet weather tomorrow morning, but we should see most of the rain move through the northern ArkLaTex by 10 a.m., and most of the rain should end for the remainder of the ArkLaTex by the early afternoon so the day won’t be a complete washout. The severe weather threat is very low, but a few storms could bring small hail early in the morning. Rainfall accumulations will average around a half-inch, but a few locations should see up to an inch of rain.

Potential rainfall accumulations tonight and tomorrow

Temperatures will be cool following the passage of the front, we may be near 60 degrees in the morning, but have afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a breezy north wind. Make sure you have a jacket or sweater as you head out to your Thanksgiving festivities tomorrow.

Thanksgiving Day forecast high temperatures

Black Friday will start out with some very cold air, as temperatures will be in the 30s, possibly below freezing across the northern ArkLaTex. It will be a partly cloudy and dry day, but the cool air will be with us thorugh the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Weekend highs will be in the 60s, and I have put a slight chance of rain in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak cold front passes through the region. This rain should occur between sunset Saturday and sunrise Sunday so as of now it looks like it will have little impact on any outdoor plans you may have.