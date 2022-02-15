SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few changes to the weather today will include a breezy south wind developing, but it will be a comfortable day. A strong cold front is still expected to move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s early today under mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will hold through the morning, but we will see an increase in mid and high-altitude clouds this afternoon making it partly cloudy.

A breezy south wind will develop this morning as well, with sustained winds of 15 miles per hour, and occasional gusts up to 20 miles per hour. The south breeze and early day sunshine will be enough to push our high temperatures comfortably into the low 70s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The south wind will be pushing humid Gulf air in tonight which will result in mostly cloudy skies. The mostly cloudy conditions will continue throughout the day Wednesday with a slight chance of a rain shower developing across the northern ArkLaTex. Our severe weather window will open late Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches, but the bulk of the thunderstorm activity now looks like it will occur Thursday morning between 5 a.m. and noon.

The ingredients for strong or severe storms will start to come together ahead of the front after sunset Wednesday. We can’t rule out a few storms developing across the northern ArkLaTex Wednesday evening through sunrise Thursday. These storms will be capable of high wind, large hail, and a brief tornado. Wind will be the primary severe weather threat. The most likely hours for severe storms in Texas and Oklahoma will be between midnight and 7 a.m Thursday as a line of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in the ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms will be possible but widespread severe weather isn’t expected.

After sunrise Thursday the line of storms will be moving east into Arkansas and Louisiana. The most likely hours for severe weather in these areas will be between 6 a.m. and noon, but especially in the hours during the morning commute. Wind and hail will remain the primary threats, with a lesser but still existing threat for a brief tornado.

Rain will likely end throughout the morning with accumulations expected to be a quarter to a half-inch in most areas, with some likely accumulations in the 1 to 2-inch range across the northern ArkLaTex.

Expected rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning

Temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday with sunshine returning to all areas. The sun will bring warmer temperatures for the weekend, with highs in the 60s Saturday, and near 70 degrees Sunday. No rain is expected over the weekend.

A warm front south of the ArkLaTex will move in early next week bringing a chance of showers by Monday.