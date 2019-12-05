Breezy with comfortable temperatures Thursday.. rain possible overnight.. strong cold front next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will turn into a breezy and warm for December day, and we do have a chance of light rain moving in tonight. A strong cold front will bring a big temperature drop next week.

Starting out your Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You will need a jacket if you spend time outside before 10 a.m.

A south wind will start to increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour today, with a few gusts in the 20 mile per hour range this afternoon and evening. The south breeze off the Gulf will bring comfortable temperatures today as everyone will be in the low 70s.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

A chance of rain will develop mainly after sunset across the northern ArkLaTex as a cold front moves in. This front will bring scattered showers overnight and into Friday morning. Rainfall isn’t a slam dunk, as some areas may get missed. Where we do see rain accumulations will likely be less than a quarter inch. No severe weather is expected but we could see an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Clouds will be slow to clear Friday, but temperatures will remain above normal as most of us will be in the low 50s in the morning with highs in the 60s. We could see a lingering early day shower but rain will have little impact to any outdoor plans.

The weekend is looking amazing. We will have afternoon highs in the low 60s Saturday under partly cloudy skies, with highs pushing 70 degrees with increasing clouds Sunday.

Another arctic cold front appears on the way early next week. Ahead of this it will be warm Monday with scattered showers developing. The cold front will move through Tuesday bringing a temperature drop through the day that will leave us in the 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.